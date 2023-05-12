Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has released a statement on the party’s job creation strategy centered on education, health, and peasant agriculture. M’membe said that if elected, his party would provide free education from nursery to university and allocate no less than 25% of the national budget to education. To have an effective education system, the running of schools will include a broad spectrum of workers, such as human resources personnel, IT experts, accountants, marketing personnel, cleaners, drivers, mechanics, gardeners, nurses, clinical officers, and catering staff, among others. The health sector will also be used to create more jobs by expanding Zambia’s health services in terms of quantity and quality, which will need more workers such as nurses, clinical officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, and many other health and general workers.

The Socialist Party will prioritize peasant agriculture, and M’membe stressed that they will not use traditional methods but instead will transform the sector by providing appropriate ploughs, planters, harvesters, and other necessities. They will set up factories all over the country employing engineers, technicians, HR people, accountants, IT experts, marketing and sales staff, drivers, mechanics, nurses, clinical officers, and other staff to produce these agricultural equipment. The factories will also produce agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines for livestock, creating more jobs. The agricultural output produced by the factories will need to be delivered to the farmers, creating logistics jobs for drivers, mechanics, and other support staff.

Furthermore, the cotton produced in Nyimba, Petauke, Katete, Chipata, Chadiza, Lundazi, Chama, and other places will not leave Eastern Province unprocessed. Textile factories will be established employing people from all over the country in various roles. The factories will produce reels of all sorts of cloth, which will be turned into shirts, trousers, dresses, caps, canvas shoes, belts, and many other products. The finished products will need to be packaged, so factories producing packaging materials will also be created. These factories will create even more jobs, such as drivers needed to transport the finished products from the factories to the ports of Dar-es-Salam, Walvis Bay, and Durban, and delivery trucks will need to be serviced by mechanics.

M’membe said that their job creation strategy would not only create more jobs but also transform Zambia’s education, health, and agriculture sectors. The party aims to provide free education, expand health services, and transform peasant agriculture by providing appropriate equipment and setting up factories all over the country. Their strategy will also create more jobs in other sectors of the economy, such as mining, construction, and forestry.