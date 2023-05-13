Tragedy struck the New Apostolic Church community in Chongwe District as 24 of its members died in a fatal road accident at Kapiringozi area along the Chirundu-Kafue road. The deceased, comprising 23 female adults and one male adult, were traveling in a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus with 35 passengers on board to attend a church service in Siavonga District.

According to the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, the Rosa Bus collided with a Freightliner Truck and Trailer bearing registration numbers AGB 1988 and AEG 2942, respectively. The collision occurred as both vehicles were moving in the same direction towards Chirundu District.

The accident resulted in the death of 24 people, while 12 others sustained serious injuries. The injured victims, comprising eight females and four males, were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The driver of the Rosa Bus was also among the injured victims.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, but preliminary reports suggest that the Rosa Bus hit behind the Freightliner Truck, resulting in the collision. The Mitsubishi Rosa Bus is extensively damaged, while the Freightliner Truck had its rear bumper damaged.

The tragedy has left the New Apostolic Church community in Chongwe District devastated. Members of the church have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and have wished a speedy recovery for the injured victims. The authorities have also urged motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.