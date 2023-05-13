FC MUZA will make their debut continental appearance in the 2023/2024 continental season after finishing second in the league with a match to spare following a 2-1 home win on Saturday over Zanaco at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka.

The Mazabuka side owned by lawyer Keith Mweemba has an unassailable 56 points following a vital 2-1 home win against Zanaco on the penultimate day of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League season.

Rickson Ngambi and Andrew Phiri scored in the 25th and 33rd minutes respectively to clinch MUZA’s ticket to play in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Chiteta Kwalombota scored Zanaco’s goal in-between in the 37th minute.

The outcome came just 24 hours after MUZA were awarded the three points from the April 22 abandoned game away to Red Arrows that was called off at halftime following a halftime tunnel incident at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka with the two sides locked at 1-1 at the interval.

MUZA have 56 points four points more than Zesco United who beat Nkana 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today.

It is a huge moment for MUZA who picked up some notable results this season including scoreless home and away results against the champions Power Dynamos and a 1-0 home victory over Nkana.

This is only MUZA’s second time in the FAZ Super League after making a quiet debut in the 2019 transitional season and was relegated after winning just two out of their 18 games in Stream B.

Meanwhile, MUZA has one more objective ahead with the 2023 ABSA Cup final against Forest Rangers on May 20 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 33 RESULTS & FIXTURES

12/05/2023

Napsa Stars 1-Forest Rangers 1

13/05/2023

FC MUZA 2-Zanaco 1

Zesco United 1-Nkana 0

Green Eagles 2-Red Arrows 2

Lumwana Radiants 2-Nkwazi 2

Buildcon 0-Green Buffaloes 1

Kabwe Warriors 3-Chambishi 1

14/05/2023

Kansanshi Dynamos-Nchanga Rangers

Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards