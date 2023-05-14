Government says it is committed to addressing challenges emanating from indiscriminate disposal of waste.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says government will continue to engage all stakeholders in order to foster effective collaboration for greater impact in addressing solid waste management issues in settlements.

He said this when he officiated at the public awareness raising campaign to promote environmental stewardship at City Market in Lusaka.

Mr Nkombo said there is need for more collaboration and effort to keep the environment clean and safe.

He reminded the marketeers and other stakeholders to dialogue with his office on how to make settlements clean, healthy and safe.

The Minister stated that City Market and Central business district of Lusaka are expected to be among the cleanest places in the country to promote domestic trade and tourism as they are situated in Zambia’s capital city.

“Let us not relent in our efforts to clean our environment keeping in mind that we can achieve a clean and healthy Zambia when we work together,” he said.

Mr Nkombo further urged the street vendors to move to the main markets which still have enough space to accommodate everyone.

The Minister also advised the marketeers who are already trading inside the market to continue trading from there and be patient as government will soon find a lasting solution to street vending.

And an environmental activist Jacob Mutambo said keeping the environment safe is everyone’s responsibility as it affects all.

Mr Mutambo urged marketeers to make use of the public bins placed in designated points around the market.

He further called on them to practice good hygiene even at a personal level.

The Minister who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Administration Mambo Hamaundu also took time to interact and inspect the market.