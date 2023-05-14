Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration Christopher Simoonga is happy with the progress made so far at the construction of a $25 million United States Dollars level one hospital in Chimwemwe area of Kitwe District.

Dr Simoonga said it is encouraging that the contractor will finish the project on time so that people can start receiving services from the hospital.

The Permanent Secretary told the media during a tour of the project that the hospital is meant to decongest Kitwe teaching hospital and allow residents who reside near Chimwemwe township access health care services at the level one hospital once completed.

He added that the hospital will offer a number of medical services to people in the surrounding areas.

Dr Simoonga however noted that the facility will need more staff houses especially for medical doctors.

“Having staff houses near the health facility will help reduce expenses for medical personnel and allow them to work 24/7.” He said.

He further added that the government was planning on how it will move in and fund phase two of the project which will include staff houses.

And Velos Enterprise project Manager Successor Shukumbwe revealed that about 80 percent of the structural works have been done.

He was confident that the structural works of the project which started in April 2022 will be completed within the next two months.

The Chimwemwe level one hospital has an 80-bed capacity with two theatres, a mobile and fixed X-rays among other facilities