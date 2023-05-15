Government has released over Three point three million Kwacha to rehabilitate the Chipata-Magwero road in Chipata, Eastern Province.

Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Rueben Mtolo says the government released K 3, 342,000.00 to work on an 11- kilometer road which has not been worked on since 2016.

Mr Mtolo said the road was very important to the community of Magwero because of the three learning institutions which were in the area.

He was speaking when he commissioned the works in the Magwero area in Chipata yesterday, Saturday.

Mr Mtolo, who is also Agriculture Minister, thanked the government for its quick response towards the release of the funds so that rehabilitation works of the road could start immediately.

And Road Development Agency (RDA) Regional Manager, Ivwananji Sikombe said his office received full funding from the government to rehabilitate the road.

Mr Sikombe noted that out of the limited resources, the government thought of funding the project in full because the road was very important to the community in the area.

Meanwhile, the church in Magwero also thanked the government for releasing funds to work on the Chipata/Magwero road.

Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Reverend, Aston Tembo said the church was grateful that the government could remember the people of Magwero by rehabilitating the road.

According to RDA, works of the rehabilitation of the road are expected to be completed by the end of this year.