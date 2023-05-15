Former Kaoma Town Council Chairperson, Bindundu Mutti has died. Mr Bindundu, 44, died in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka on May 13th after an illness.

Kaoma Town Council Secretary, Peter Sati and Kaoma Central Member of Parliament, Morgan Sitwala confirmed the development in separate statements available to media today.

Kaoma Town Council Chairperson, Tauzen Libinga said Kaoma has lost a leader who contributed to the district development.

And Kaoma Central Member of Parliament Morgan Sitwala described the late Bindundu as a loving person who made strides in offering his services to the people of Kaoma through various portfolios.

Brigadier General Sitwala lamented that people of Kaoma were devastated by the demise of a brother and son of the soil.

He wished the bereaved family God’s protection, peace and courage during this trying period.

“It is with heavy heart and unbearable deep sorrow to learn of the death of our brother late Bindundu Muti who passed away at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka. As the people of Kaoma we are devastated at the loss of our brother whom we loved so much,” Brig. Gen. Sitwala said.

Mr Bindundu served as Kaoma Town Council treasurer and later Council Chairperson on the UPND ticket from 2011 to 2019 when he resigned to join the ruling Patriotic Front then.

Burial is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Kaoma District.