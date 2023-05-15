National Rugby League champions Red Arrows moved back to the top of the table after beating Green Buffaloes 25-15 in the Lusaka derby on Saturday.

The win over Buffaloes pushed Arrows 22 points after playing six games as the Zambia Army side dropped to second position on the table.

Diggers tumbled from second to number four on the table after losing to Mufulira Leopards by 28-14 in the Mopani derby.

This was Diggers’ second straight loss.

In other games, Lusaka best Eagles 19-12 in Lusaka.

ZRU games played on Saturday 13 May 2023.

National League :

Week 5 : Leopards (28) vs (14 ) Diggers

Week 5 : Lusaka (19) vs (12) Eagles

Week 6: Arrows ( 25) vs (15) Buffaloes

President League ;

Ndola (7) vs (0) Konkola

Womens League:

Buffaloes (21) vs (0) Leopardess, Walkover.

Attached is league table.