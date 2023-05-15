Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba says the new dawn government remains committed to driving its agenda of enhancing investment in the tourism sector.

Mr Sikumba said his Ministry is focused on fostering the much desired economic growth in the tourism sector by ensuring that visibility of Zambia to the world is constant with the vision 2023 of 1.5 million arrivals is actualized.

He said the Ministry of Tourism continues to grow the sector’s capacity to being one of the pillars of the economy.

Mr. Sikumba was speaking following Zambia’s successful participation at the recently held Africa Travel Indaba 2023 where the country won the Green Large Stand Platinum Award for incorporating different aspects of tourism in its approach to this year’s Indaba.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is the largest tourism exhibition in Africa hosted by South Africa Tourism in Durban.

The Indaba attracted over 5000 people in attendance and just under 1000 exhibitors from 20 countries across Africa with the sole focus of advancing Africa continent and for Zambia selling Destination Zambia.

“The Zambia Tourism Agency stand was one of the busiest stands with each exhibitor sharing their authentic story to why Zambia is the best destination in the southern region. Attending Trade shows like this allow for my Ministry to further its agenda for fostering the much desired economic growth in our sector by ensuring that visibility of Zambia to the world is constant with the vision 2023 of 1.5 million arrivals is sold and actualized,” Mr Sikumba said.

He added, “For the first time, the Zambia stand had incorporated the aspect lf supporting SMEs and having locally crafted products such as home grown chocolate, honey and groundnuts and the iconic Mosi representing the Mosi-o-Tunya. The Zambian stand stood out as the best International stand which was well decorated with Zambian colours and provided tourism visuals and information depicting several tourism products dotted across the country.”

“We held many bilateral meetings to reinforce our commitment to collaborative effort in selling Africa as a destination with our different countries counterparts. The new dawn government remains committed to driving its agenda of enhancing investment in the tourism sector,” he said.

He added. Special thanks to the hardworking staff at the Zambia Tourism Agency, Ministry Of Tourism and the exhibitors who showed up in the true spirit of One Zambia One Nation.”