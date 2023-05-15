Two juveniles aged 12 and 15 years of Lusaka have been allegedly defiled and impregnated by their own biological fathers.

In the first incident, Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a 48-year-old man of Chawama compound who is alleged to have impregnated his 15-year-old biological daughter.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services in Lusaka .

Mr. Mwale said the man only identified as Chonya is alleged to have been sexually abusing his daughter who he lives with after divorcing the wife last year.

Mr. Mwale said Police were tipped by concerned members of the community in Chawama and immediately investigations were instituted which revealed that the suspect was living only with his daughter after divorcing the wife.

He said that the victim narrated to Police how the father was constantly demanding to have carnal knowledge of her until on May 12, 2023 when members of the community discovered that she was pregnant.

“Officers are making arrangements to have the victim taken to Social welfare for safe custody,” said Mr Mwale.

Elsewhere, a 42-year-old man of Chunga West in Lusaka is detained in Police custody for the offences of defilement and Incest.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Mwale said the suspect only identified as Moono is alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old biological daughter in January this year.

Mr. Mwale said this was discovered on May 12, 2023, after the daughter disclosed it to her mother who later reported the matter to Police.

“The victim is five months pregnant,” said Mr. Mwale.