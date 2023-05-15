Zanaco coach Wedson Nyirenda has saluted FC Muza for securing their debut CAF continental competition qualification.

Muza qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup yesterday after beating Zanaco 2-1 away in Lusaka to finish second the Super League.

The Mazabuka side owned by lawyer Keith Mweemba has an unassailable 56 points following a 2-1 home win against Zanaco.

In a post match interview, Nyirenda, the Zanaco coach said Muza must assemble a stronger squad for CAF games.

“Congratulations to Muza. They have done it and we will support them in continental” Nyirenda said.

Muza have secured CAF club qualification with one round matches left in the Super Division season.