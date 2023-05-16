Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairperson and Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Warren Chisha Mwambazi has said all citizens have a moral obligation to support the fight against corruption regardless of their political affiliation.

“Public office is a public trust. Public officers and employees must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency; act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives.We all have a moral obligation to support the fight against corruption no matter which side of politics we belong to. Corruption is a fundamental development problem. It hurts the poor and erodes progress. We must fight past and current corruption and put prevention measures against future corruption. We need stiffer punishments for those who steal from the poor people.Never give solidarity to corruption. Give solidarity to the fight against corruption,” Mwambazi said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwambazi has highlighted functions of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“The functions of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee-PAC which I happen to be the chairperson include;Examining the accounts of government departments and agencies to ensure that public funds are being used efficiently and effectively.

Scrutinizing the performance of government departments and agencies in relation to the delivery of public services.Investigating cases of financial irregularities, fraud, and corruption within government departments and agencies,” he stated.

The Bwana Mkubwa lawmaker emphasised PAC’s role of ensuring that the government is held accountable for its use of public funds and that public services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

“Making recommendations to improve financial management and accountability within government departments and agencies.Monitoring the implementation of recommendations made by the Committee in previous reports.Engaging with stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and the public, to gather information and views on matters within its mandate.Reporting its findings and recommendations to Parliament, and making these reports available to the public.Holding public hearings and summoning witnesses to give evidence on matters within its mandate. Ensuring that the government is held accountable for its use of public funds and that public services are delivered efficiently and effectively,” he said.

MMwambazi recently challenged public officers to adhere to the Public Finance Act and the Public procurement law to reduce audit queries that are highlighted in the Auditor General’s report annually.

Mr. Mwambazi said public resources must be utilised well for the benefit of the Zambian people.

“For us to reduce the volume of the audit queries in the auditor general’s report that entails that we become more serious with how we carry ourselves as government workers, as civil servants as controlling officers. We follow the public finance act number 1 of 2018 and the entirety of what it requires us to do. Then we are going to reduce queries in the auditor general’s report. We should desist from business as usual as government workers, as permanent secretaries. You see when we are doing procurement, when we are doing all these things we are privileged people because 18 million plus Zambians choose you as permanent secretary, it is a privilege but you need to be accountable because when you come to the Public Accounts Committee we won’t spare you,” he told journalists in Ndola recently.