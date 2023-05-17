The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed its support for the planned police clean-up exercise announced by Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba. In a statement issued by Ruth Dante Heaton, the UPND Media Director, the party welcomed the move, stating that it comes at a crucial time when the UPND-led government is working tirelessly to restore law and order in the country.

Ms. Ruth Dante Heaton, the UPND Media Director, emphasized the significance of the pending police clean-up exercise and its alignment with the party’s core principles. She stated, “As a party that ascended to office on a strong principle of ending graft, political violence, or otherwise, we are of the view that such a move, once fully implemented, would greatly help reduce crime especially with the influx of junkies in most of Zambia’s shanty towns.”

The party recognizes the potential impact of the clean-up exercise on public confidence in the police force, particularly in light of past human rights abuses. Ms. Heaton remarked, “This will also retain the nearly lost public confidence in the police service owing to the numerous human rights abuses recorded in the past. Lost public confidence is a danger to the fight against crime.”

In discussing the re-orientation of political cadres within the police service, Ms. Heaton expressed optimism about the positive changes it could bring. She stated, “Much to this, is the planned re-orientation of political cadres in the Service ‘to try and change the mindset of some political party cadres who were employed as officers’. This, we believe, will greatly enhance service delivery in the Police as the men and women in uniform effectively carry out their duties of maintaining law and order and protecting life and property.”

The UPND places a strong emphasis on the importance of upholding human rights in law enforcement. Ms. Heaton highlighted this, saying, “It is also true that having a Police Service that is well-schooled in understanding matters of human rights is critical in ensuring that liberties of individual citizens are guaranteed and protected.”

Ms. Heaton further criticized the previous government’s employment of political cadres within the police service, attributing it to a lack of political will. She remarked, “The admission that the Police Service has cadres employed by the previous Government is an indictment on the part of the PF regime. This, too, is an indication that there was no political will during the PF rule. The infusion of cadres in the service is what exacerbated the rise in human rights abuses, violence, and corruption by the men and women in uniform.”

In conclusion, Ms. Heaton called upon the general citizenry to actively support the police in combating crime within their communities. She emphasized the importance of reporting criminal activities, stating, “That stated, it remains the responsibility of the general citizenry to ensure they help the Police to stamp out criminality in their communities by ensuring they report criminal activities.”

