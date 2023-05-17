By BENEDICT TEMBO

MTN Super League side Kabwe Warriors have extended the contract for coach Numba Mumamba by two years. Numba joined the Magnificent People’s team on an initial six months deal last year in December. He has since been in charge of 21 games, recording nine wins, nine draws and three losses. Warriors chairman Mutale Ngandu says sponsors Zambia Railways and the executive committee are happy with the performance of Numba as he met the targets set for him to make the team survive relegation.

“As you are aware we signed coach Numba to a six month contract and we are very happy with his performance and we know that since he will be starting with the team for the 2023/2024 season, he will be able to plan adequately so that we compete in the league favourably,” Ngandu said.

And thanked the sponsors Zambia Railways and executive committee for having confidence in him.

“I am very grateful (for the contract extension). It will give me an opportunity to coach this great team Kabwe Warriors. Kabwe Warriors is a very big brand and it deserves to be at the top. I think the support I have received since I came has been overwhelming and again I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me for the next two seasons,” Numba said.

The Coach has pledged to help steer Kabwe Warriors back to its glory days.

“I think it is a huge task ahead. We have to get down to work immediately so that we make sure that we compete favorably like the way we are known to be. I think from the time I came, the supporters have also shown great support to the team which has helped us to perform the way we have performed. I encourage the supporters to keep on supporting the team because they are the 12th player. Without them we can not do well. We value their support and we can only promise to do our level best to make them smile.”

Meanwhile, Kabwe Warriors General Manager Charles Chakatazya said; “ I am very grateful to the sponsors and the Exco for the support they have given the team. It is not easy but we have been able to survive and now we can plan well for next season. We are very happy to have Coach Numba on board. He is one of the coaches with vast experience. We wish him all the best in the next two seasons.”

Warriors travel to Chingola to face Nchanga Rangers for the season closing fixture towards the end of the month.