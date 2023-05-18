By BENEDICT TEMBO

THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted NELT Zambia Limited and Zambian Brands Limited permits to import products which may contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The NBA Board approved the permits during a Board meeting held on May 12, 2023 in Chilanga.

NBA public relations officer Sandra Lombe said the Scientific Advisory Committee recommended to the board the issuance of permits after risk assessments were conducted and products found to be safe for humans, animals and the environment.

Ms Lombe said the permits are valid for five years.

“Nelt Zambia Limited will bring in Pedigree dog food and Whiskas cat food while Zambian Brands Limited will import Willards Monster Munch, Willards Diddle Daddle snacks and Bakers Street Jumpin Jack of three different flavors (White Cheddar, Butter and Cheese & Green Onion),” she said.

In another development, the NBA has in the past one month granted 35 Transit Authorisations to various companies transiting mealie meal which may contain GMOs to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ms Lombe said the NBA has designated Kazungula and Chirundu as entry points for the GMO mealie meal transiting from South Africa, while Kasumbalesa and Mwami are the exit ports to Democratic Republic of Congo and Malawi respectively.

“The officers at the ports of entry are alert and providing regular updates on the transiting goods. So far in the past one month over 220,000 metric tons of mealie meal that may contain GMOs have transited to DRC, ” she said

Ms Lombe said the exit points are also monitoring to ensure that the trucks have the same quantities they declared at the entry point. We are committed to regulating activities related to GMOs.