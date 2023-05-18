President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia will hold a press briefing today, May 18th, at State House in Lusaka. The briefing, scheduled to begin at 10:00 hours, is expected to provide updates on the progress made in revamping Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines.

The call for President Hichilema to utilize this press briefing to update the nation on the current situation at the two mines comes from Samuel Banda, the Executive Director of Advocates for National Development and Democracy. Banda emphasizes that the Copperbelt Province is facing significant economic challenges due to issues at KCM and Mopani.

Banda expressed his organization’s expectations regarding the briefing. He called on the President to provide information on the progress made in addressing the impasse between Vedanta Resources Limited and KCM.

“We are expecting the President in his press briefing tomorrow to update the nation on the progress made regarding KCM and Vedanta impasse. We have heard so many assurances from his government, yet there is no action that has been taken,” Banda stated.

The challenges faced by the two mines have had a detrimental impact on the country’s economy, leading to job losses and increased poverty in the region. Banda stressed that KCM and Mopani are strategic assets that can play a significant role in boosting the economy and creating much-needed employment opportunities for local people.

Banda further highlighted the importance of taking advantage of Vedanta Resources’ proposed investment package of US$3 billion and the US$20 million earmarked for corporate social responsibility programs.

In light of these pressing matters, Banda encouraged journalists attending the briefing to seize the opportunity to pose questions related to the progress and plans regarding KCM and Mopani. He emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure the well-being of the Copperbelt Province and the country as a whole.

The nation eagerly awaits President Hichilema’s address today, anticipating important updates on the efforts undertaken to resolve the challenges facing KCM and Mopani. The press briefing presents an opportunity for the President to provide clarity and reassurance on the government’s commitment to revitalizing these vital mining assets and their potential impact on Zambia’s economy and job market.