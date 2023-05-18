By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

Zambia’s burgeoning entertainment industry has hit a major milestone with Zambian actress Zowa Ngwira securing a prominent role in the highly anticipated Netflix teens animated series – Supa Team 4. Created by Zambian writer Mulenga Mulendema, the show is a collaboration between South African production company Triggerfish Animation Studios and British company CAKE. The groundbreaking series is set to make history as the first-ever Netflix animated production to be developed in Africa.

Supa Team 4 takes viewers on a thrilling adventure in the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, where four talented teenage girls unite with a retired secret agent to become undercover superheroes on a mission to save the world. With its unique blend of African storytelling, dynamic characters, and cutting-edge animation, the series promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Joining a talented ensemble cast, Zowa Ngwira will share the screen with acclaimed South African actors Namisa Mdlalose, Nancy Sekhokoane, John MacMillan, and Pamela Nomvete. This diverse and talented group of performers is poised to bring the show’s characters to life, infusing them with depth, emotion, and authenticity.

The inclusion of Zowa Ngwira, a rising star in the Zambian acting scene, highlights the growing recognition of African talent on the global stage. Ngwira’s remarkable range and captivating presence make her an exciting addition to the cast, representing not only Zambia but also the larger African entertainment industry. She is well known for her captivating acting in popular local drama series, Mpali as Tiwonenji.

As the first animated series of its kind to emerge from Africa, this trailblazing show is poised to make a lasting impact, cementing Africa’s position as a hub of creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry. The significance of Supa Team 4 extends beyond its entertainment value. It serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring African creatives, affirming that their stories and perspectives matter and deserve to be shared with the world.

The series will make its highly anticipated debut this July, and the Zambian and African audience will eagerly await the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey through Lusaka’s vibrant and action-packed world.