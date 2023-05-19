Videos and Audios Copperbelt Provincial Minister and Kitwe Mayor’s Verbal Fight By Chief Editor - May 19, 2023 5 57 views FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPrint
Lady don’t be intimidated by this idyot. He’s trying put words into your mouth. This doesn’t connect you with what he’s implying that you are playing with the president. Oh God why are so unlucky to end up with numbskulls as leaders.
She is a coward lying PF cader……..
She said he should resign after the presser………who did She mean ???
Unfortunately you PF tribal rats have a tonga president until 2031….
I love the maturity of this Mayor!!! She’s 10 times more mature and intelligent than that !d1ot of a minister. And thank God he took the cameras there himself
Upnd are just dogs. Dirty ugly dogs. That is why I named my dog Hh
These are saboteurs of this GRZs good work…………
Mr Minister , watch this mayor closely, she is working against GRZ based on tribal affiliations………..