By BENEDICT TEMBO

South African golfer Luke Jerling has won a Peugeot after shooting a hole-in-one at the on going Zanaco Masters Golf tournament at the Lusaka Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s pride at the Zanaco tournament Sydney Wemba has remained on course towards a decent finish after pulling six under par on Saturday.

The score was a marked improvement from the three under par on Friday.

Wemba shot two under par in the front nine but had two drops in the back nine for one eagle and two birdies to get three under par, which pushed him to six under par.

“This week my performance has been amazing. My scores have been consistent. I have not had one over par over three days. My bad score was level par,” Wemba said.

He expects to continue scoring five under going upwards on the final day of the 72 holes tournament on Sunday.

“I am praying to God to give me a good round and put my country Zambia on the map,” Wemba said.

Jerling hammered a hole in one on number six to win himself the 2008 Peugeot worth US$47,500 staked by Hazida and Motors and Insurance Partner.

And Wemba, who should have been at nine over par had he not dropped three on Friday, is up against formidable opponents ahead of the tournament closing on Sunday.

English man David Winks is leading the pack on 15 under par followed by South African Shaun Bradley with 14 under par while Robson Chinhoi is third at 13 under par.

The K2.2 million rich tournament enters the final leg on Sunday when the winner will be decided.