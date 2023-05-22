The Chipolopolo Boys are waiting to know their opponents in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico.

Draws for the FIFA World Cup will be conducted on July 12.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers will commence in November this year.

The Confederation of African Football ,(CAF) has revealed that the qualifiers for the World Cup will see African countries divided into nine groups of six teams with the top team automatically qualifying.

According to CAF, the four best runners-up from the Groups will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament.

“Games will be played on a round robin basis, and the top team from each group after Match Day 10, will earn an automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada,” CAF stated.

Zambia is yet to qualify for men’s senior FIFA World Cup.