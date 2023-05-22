Dear Minister Matambo,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent statements you made threatening the democratic principles that form the foundation of our society. As a concerned citizen and advocate for democratic values, I feel compelled to address the alarming implications of your remarks.

First and foremost, it is essential to emphasize that the freedom of expression is a fundamental pillar of any functioning democracy. Kitwe Mayor Mwaya Mpasa exercised this right when expressing her opinion that the President should resign. It is both her prerogative and duty as an elected official to voice concerns on behalf of her constituents.

As a public servant, it is crucial for you to remember that your role is to represent the interests of the people and uphold democratic ideals. Threatening a duly elected mayor for expressing an opinion not only undermines the principles of democracy but also sends a distressing message to the citizens you serve.

In a healthy democracy, there is room for disagreement and open dialogue. Robust debate and differing viewpoints contribute to the growth and progress of a nation. By responding to Mayor Mpasa’s statement with threats, you are attempting to stifle dissent and discourage public officials from engaging in critical discussions.

Hon. Minister, it is important to note that such actions are not tolerated by the President himself. The President has consistently demonstrated a commitment to democratic values, including the right to freedom of expression and open dialogue. Any attempt to suppress dissenting voices goes against the spirit of democracy and the principles that the President has upheld throughout his term.

I urge you to reconsider your position and approach. Instead of resorting to intimidation and threats, let us foster an environment where elected officials can express their views freely, without fear of retribution. Rather than viewing dissent as a threat, let us embrace it as an opportunity to address concerns, rectify shortcomings, and work towards a stronger and more inclusive democracy.

Furthermore, as a representative of the government, your actions set an example for other officials and the general public. It is crucial to demonstrate integrity, respect for democratic values, and a commitment to the principles that guide our nation. By doing so, you can help restore public trust and confidence in our democratic institutions.

I implore you to reflect on the gravity of your statements and the potential consequences they may have for our democracy. It is my sincere hope that you will reconsider your position and work towards fostering an environment of open dialogue and respect for differing opinions.

Thank you for taking the time to consider my concerns. I trust that you will act in the best interest of our democracy and the citizens you represent. I look forward to witnessing your commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting a society that values free expression and open debate.

Yours sincerely,

Musonda Chishimba