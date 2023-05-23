The former Permanent Secretary for Northern Province, Mr. Charles Sipanje has been charged and arrested by the Police Investigations Team. He faces three counts of Abuse of Authority of Office and four counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Guidelines. These charges are in violation of Section 21(1)(a) and Section 34(2)(b) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, respectively.

The charges stem from Mr. Sipanje’s alleged misconduct in awarding a contract worth K 6,315,507.00 to Mumashi Construction & Suppliers. The contract was for the construction of a 52-bed space hostel in Chilubi District. However, despite the government having fully paid the contract sum, the construction works have not been completed as per the terms of the agreement.

The Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, has announced that the suspect will soon appear in court to face the charges brought against him.