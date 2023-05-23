The Luwingu Town Council has distributed over 11, 000 condoms in hot spot areas in the district.

Luwingu Town Council Public Relations Officer Tasila Banda said a total of 11, 520 condoms have been distributed by the District Aids Coordinating Advisor (DACA)’s office.

Ms Banda said the condoms have been distributed in hotspot areas in order to help prevent the transmission of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

She said this in an interview with ZANIS in Luwingu District.

She said the condoms were distributed in the first quarter of 2023, in places such as truck parking places, lodges, bars and nightclubs as a preventive measure against the spread of HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and teenage pregnancies.

Ms Banda however, said the local authority will continue with the distribution of condoms in highly risky areas in order to curtail the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections, Teenage Pregnancies and HIV/AIDS.

She has since urged the general public who are in dire need of condoms to access them from the council, through the office of the DACA from Mondays to Sundays between 08:00 hours to 17:00hours.

And a check by ZANIS in the area found scores of stakeholders accessing the condoms freely and thanked the government for the gesture of goodwill.

Those who talked appealed to the government to extend the gesture to the bus station and other places where people are selling their agricultural produce to briefcase buyers in the outskirts of the district.

“These are some of the hotspots found in the villages where sexual-related activity is rife, ” they said.

James Mulenga, a resident of Coop village, suggested that village headmen should also be given boxes of condoms to distribute on behalf of the council.

Mulenga said village headmen know boys and girls and other elderly people who are sexually active in their own villages.

“By doing so, it will help reduce teenage pregnancy in the villages,” he added.