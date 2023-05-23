Lately, some of our citizens have always wasted their time wondering why President Hichilema and his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, can’t sit down over a cup of tea, by the way the president doesn’t imbibe alcoholic beverages like Lungu, and talk. What is there to talk about, anywhere!

First and foremost, let’s try and put a few things into perspective. Edgar Lungu was in power for some good 7 years; did he at any point ever consider breathing the same air as Hichilema, as leader of a largest opposition political party then, in the room as they deliberated upon the affairs of the land? Did anyone including the church, civil society or so-called senior citizens raise concern or ever call for dialogue between the two warring parties?

In case some of us have forgotten, Lungu was so ‘allergic’ to the presence of Hichilema anywhere near him that he always ensured that he couldn’t be found in the same vicinity as him be it in towns, markets, shops, townships or anywhere where human beings congregated! He always made sure he curtailed the movements of his nemesis to the point of lockinf him up for treason wnen they found themselves using the same road !

Expecting Hichilema and Lungu to get along is preposterous! It’s akin to the makishi (a masquerade) and an uncircumcised person (chidima) enjoying a meal together! This can’t happen…..just like you can’t mix water with oil. The two individuals have got nothing in common; they can’t get along!

Whereas the other one allowed his ministers to ‘chew’ part of the produce in the field…..ubomba mwibala, this one is a disciplinarian; he’ll hand you over to the cops pronto!

Whereas the other one enjoyed hosting overnight parties at State House and pamper his guests with an endless supply of Jameson; this one will offer you a bottle of water or juice!

Whereas the other one allowed cadres to harass or beat up members of the opposition mercilessly; the other one will tell you are on your on!

Whereas the other one would allow ministers and his cadres to flaunt their wealthy proudly by throwing parties at Chicagoes and enjoy oysters, lobsters as they imbibed enormous amounts of glenvidich, the other one is comfortable enjoying chibwantu at his farm.

Whereas the other one was quick to show off designers’ outfits from exclusive boutiques abroad, the other one has got no qualms about putting on clothes and shoes from Kamwala!

Honestly, how do you expect the duo to get along? What are they going to talk about?

Please, allow Hakainde to run this nation encumbered!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst