Lately, some of our citizens have always wasted their time wondering why President Hichilema and his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, can’t sit down over a cup of tea, by the way the president doesn’t imbibe alcoholic beverages like Lungu, and talk. What is there to talk about, anywhere!
First and foremost, let’s try and put a few things into perspective. Edgar Lungu was in power for some good 7 years; did he at any point ever consider breathing the same air as Hichilema, as leader of a largest opposition political party then, in the room as they deliberated upon the affairs of the land? Did anyone including the church, civil society or so-called senior citizens raise concern or ever call for dialogue between the two warring parties?
In case some of us have forgotten, Lungu was so ‘allergic’ to the presence of Hichilema anywhere near him that he always ensured that he couldn’t be found in the same vicinity as him be it in towns, markets, shops, townships or anywhere where human beings congregated! He always made sure he curtailed the movements of his nemesis to the point of lockinf him up for treason wnen they found themselves using the same road !
Expecting Hichilema and Lungu to get along is preposterous! It’s akin to the makishi (a masquerade) and an uncircumcised person (chidima) enjoying a meal together! This can’t happen…..just like you can’t mix water with oil. The two individuals have got nothing in common; they can’t get along!
Whereas the other one allowed his ministers to ‘chew’ part of the produce in the field…..ubomba mwibala, this one is a disciplinarian; he’ll hand you over to the cops pronto!
Whereas the other one enjoyed hosting overnight parties at State House and pamper his guests with an endless supply of Jameson; this one will offer you a bottle of water or juice!
Whereas the other one allowed cadres to harass or beat up members of the opposition mercilessly; the other one will tell you are on your on!
Whereas the other one would allow ministers and his cadres to flaunt their wealthy proudly by throwing parties at Chicagoes and enjoy oysters, lobsters as they imbibed enormous amounts of glenvidich, the other one is comfortable enjoying chibwantu at his farm.
Whereas the other one was quick to show off designers’ outfits from exclusive boutiques abroad, the other one has got no qualms about putting on clothes and shoes from Kamwala!
Honestly, how do you expect the duo to get along? What are they going to talk about?
Please, allow Hakainde to run this nation encumbered!
Prince Bill M Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
Lungu needs to apologise to HH and other opposition for the cruel treatment he meted out on them……..
And to Zambians for subjecting them to PF cader brutality for 7 years………
You will wait for an apology until you are six feet under. You are a bunch of pathetic weak emotional pusseys in upnd. Grow the fark up and fulfill your promises rather than talking about pf everyday. You are no longer in opposition. Nga fafilwa kufileka
Gayza zulu……..
Don’t complain when lungu is being investigated for crimes against humanity……….
Where is that Congolese Dejavu ?
Prince kabinga another retarded Lusaka times excuse of an author, who lacks substance between his two ears. You see when you are a praise singer, even faeces will attract your praises. Does anyone remember pilato who has gone quiet after being given a job. To my youth if yoh are unemployed and need a job, just start criticising f00Iish hh
Unfortunately no one will give a dosser like you a job………..
What is dosser you f00I? Fuseke. You can’t even type correctly. Upnd Disaporans are ignorant. Just come back home. Your hh is in power. Why aren’t you here to enjoy his governance?
A dosser is a fo…ol like you and the congolese Dejavu
Mr political analyst I trust your appointment in the new dawn government awaits soon just like other Cadres who have been appointed not based on merit as the President had earlier on promised the Zambian youth you be given a job soon based on your analysis and praise singing
Bill Kapingá I put it to you that HH lied through his teeth during the presser, that he has been talking with his predecessor ECL. You have categorically said there’s nothing the two can talk about.
You have also lamentably failed to distinguish that when HH was in opposition Edgar didn’t want to meet him, HH should reach out to Edgar because we’re dealing with the former president and not an opposition leader as the case was with HH. The current president has made a lot of blunders and this has been exacerbated due to his refusal to consult his predecessor. HH lacks humility to listen to any advise.