By BENEDICT TEMBO

The United States government has donated 58 point-of-care ultrasound devices and over 1,500 birthing kits for non-military and Defence Force health care facilities.

Delivering the donation yesterday at Kenneth David Kaunda Barracks (formerly Mikango Barracks) in Chongwe District, US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, commended the Ministry of Defence for prioritising health care not only in the military but throughout the country and stated that the equipment would help front-line health providers promote healthy deliveries and prevent maternal mortality.

According to the Zambia Army media, Mr Gonzales also commended the girls under the DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe) project for creating the maternity care kits, popularly known as Mama Packs, to limit their HIV exposure in women and young mothers.

DREAMS is a partnership aimed at reducing rates of HIV among adolescent girls and young women in the highest HIV burden countries.

“In Zambia, nearly 40 infants die from preventable complications for every 1,000 births.” As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The goal of this endeavour is to deliver that ounce of prevention,” Ambassador Gonzalez said.

He said with ultrasound machines, midwives and doctors can now provide life-saving assessments for mothers and detect problems before they become emergencies.

And Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Norman Chipakupaku commended the US Embassy for the donation and urged healthcare professionals to put the devices to good use and keep them safe, expressing hope that they will help prevent maternal and infant deaths.

Receiving the equipment, 64 Armoured Regiment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Billy Munshya said that the donations will go a long way in curbing the challenges that the clinic had previously faced, as well as lessening the burden on the staff and improving the facility’s efficiency.