Dr. Fred M’membe, the President of Zambia’s Socialist Party, he highlighted the dire situation regarding the critical shortage of drugs and medical equipment in the country’s health centers, clinics, and hospitals. Dr. M’membe expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to provide a truthful and simple explanation for the ongoing shortage, pointing to vested business interests as the root cause.

According to Dr. M’membe, the Zambian government has contradicted itself by claiming that the health sector receives significant resource allocations while simultaneously acknowledging the existence of a crisis. This discrepancy raises questions about the transparency surrounding the reasons behind the shortage.

The Socialist Party President further argued that the shortage is a consequence of indecisiveness within the government regarding the selection of business contracts for drug supply. He highlighted the plight of a local drug supplier that is being forced to lay off workers due to the government’s reluctance to procure drugs from their company. Dr. M’membe claimed that the necessary drugs are available within the country, suggesting that the issue lies in the government’s unwillingness to purchase from certain suppliers.

Dr. M’membe criticized the government’s response to the crisis, labeling it as political posturing and a mere facade. He emphasized that the provision of healthcare services should not be subject to micromanagement, as drug and equipment shortages have severe economic, clinical, and humanistic consequences for patients. The lack of access to essential medications forces patients to bear higher out-of-pocket costs, resulting in increased rates of drug errors, adverse events, and mortality.

The Socialist Party President lamented the current state of Zambia’s health outcomes, noting that the country ranks among the worst globally. He expressed concern over the high maternal and infant mortality rates, emphasizing that every life is valuable and that a caring and compassionate nation should prioritize minimal healthcare for all its citizens.

Dr. M’membe called for the growth of Zambia’s pharmaceutical industry and the establishment of fast-track access to all drugs covered under the Essential Drugs List in order to address the drug shortages and achieve universal health coverage for the population.