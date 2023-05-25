

By BENEDICT TEMBO

CHIPANGALI Town Council chairperson Maxson Nkhoma says local entrepreneurs can address challenges in create sustainable livelihoods in Chipangali communities such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality through the creation of sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Nkhoma says Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans will enable entrepreneurs in Chipangali to expand their enterprises, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the economic growth of the district.

Speaking during disbursement of the 2022 CDF loans by Indo Zambia Bank in Chipangali on Monday, Mr Nkhoma said it is also essential to recognise that loans alone can not guarantee success.

“Alongside financial assistance, the CDF Committee working with stakeholders also provided comprehensive training and mentoring programmes to equip our borrowers with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in their respective ventures,” he said.

Mr Nkhoma said the local authority was committed to supporting entrepreneurs throughout their journey, and ensuring they have the tools and guidance required to overcome obstacles and achieve sustainable success.

Twenty-four cooperatives and companies received K 2,926,710.84 from Indo-Zambia Bank (IZB) during the event attended by several prominent people of Chipangali.

Out of the 124 companies and cooperatives which were appraised from the eight wards of Chipangali district, the recommended beneficiaries for the first batch was 45, which after being further appraised by IZB, only 24 were recommended for funding.

“Today’s handover of loans marks a significant turning point in the story of Chipangali. It symbolises our collective determination to build a vibrant and prosperous community. Each loan extended is not just an investment; it is an investment in the dreams and aspirations of our residents. It is an investment in the future of Chipangali,” Mr Nkhoma said.

He advised beneficiaries to remember that progress is not measured solely by economic indicators but also by the strength of unity and the well-being of every member of the community.

“Together, we can create a Chipangali that provides equal opportunities for all, where no one is left behind, and where the potential of every individual is nurtured and realized,” Mr Nkhoma said.

He commended all the individuals, organisations, and government bodies that contributed to the success of the Chipangali Constituency Development Fund.

“Your unwavering support and dedication have been instrumental in transforming the lives of our residents. Let us continue to work together, hand in hand, to build a prosperous future for Chipangali, where dreams turn into reality and our community thrives,” Mr Nkhoma said.

He urged beneficiaries to always strive for progress and unity, economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in Chipangali.

“Together, let us continue to invest in our local entrepreneurs and build a brighter future for our community,” he said.

IZB Chipata Branch Manager Choolwe Hamweemba thanked government and the Chipangali Town Council for partnering with IZB in the execution of CDF loans to the various beneficiaries.

“We believe that the projects that are going to be undertaken by the various beneficiaries of these loans will help to uplift living standards of residents of this community and more importantly, create jobs and enhance entrepreneurship,” Mr Hamweemba said.

He noted that successful loan applicants attended a comprehensive financial literacy training by the bank.

“To the successful applicants, I implore you to use the knowledge gained from the training to sharpen entrepreneurial skills to grow businesses and make timely repayments to ensure loans are redeemed without difficulties,” Mr Hamweemba said.

He said repayment of the loans will ensure that other applicants also get the chance to finance their projects and, in turn, ensure capacity building in the community.

“It is my sincere hope that the loans are used towards the various project proposals that were approved and not otherwise,” Mr Hamweemba said.

Sherreen Zulu, an entrepreneur is excited to have beneffitted from the CDF because the loan will boost her business and impact the community in which she operates positively.

Ms Zulu, 25, who runs business centre offers short computer courses, secretarial services as well as digital and electronic communications services.

“We are excited because we will provide employment to young people in Chipangali because the government has been saying that by empowering us, we will have to create jobs for ourselves instead of just waiting for government to give us jobs,” she said

Ms Phiri is confident her business many people’s lives will be transformed by acquiring information communications technology skills and knowledge at the centre.

“We are aware that Chipangali District is a rural set up with a serious need of ICT services,” Ms Phiri said

She said Chipangali is in short supply of ICT services which her company will be offering.

“As such the demand for our products is very high and that is what gives us the impetus to wanting to venture into this area,” Ms Phiri said

From the loan, she will buy equipment, employ young people to manage the centre and take care of administration costs.

Another loan beneficiary in Chipangali Misheck Jere of Msandile ward in Chief Kapatamoyo thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the nehw dawn government for coming up with this great decision.

“I am so happy to be one of the people who have been chosen in Chipangali.