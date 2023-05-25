Finance and National Panning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has said Zambia’s energy sector is an attractive proposition for private investment due to the ready regional industrial market.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank in Sharm El Shekh, Egypt, Dr. Musokotwane said Zambia is utilizing the gathering to discuss energy sector investments and prospects.

The Finance Minister said apart from scheduled events, the Zambian delegation has also had an engagement with Mr. Kevin Kariuki, the African Development Bank Vice President for Energy, Climate and Green Growth.

“We discussed energy sector investments and prospects for renewable energy projects. It is gratifying that we have convergent views on Zambia’s energy sector being an attractive proposition for private investment due to the ready regional industrial market. We look forward to the Bank playing a more substantive role in regional infrastructure projects, especially in infrastructure development,” said Dr. Musokotwane.

According to the Ministry of Finance Public Relations Unit, the 2023 Annual Meetings of the AfDB in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, are now in full gear following yesterday’sofficial opening event.

The meetings comprise statutory events

of its Governors (Finance Ministers or Central Bank Governors representing the 81 member countries and knowledge events).

The 58thAnnual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 49thmeetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund are underway in Sharm El Shekh, Egypt. They will end on Friday, 26thMay, 2023.

The AfDB has been operating in Zambia since 1971 and has committed more than US$ 1 billion to support sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, water and sanitation, energy, health, education, transport, private sector development, as well as general budget support.

The AfDB’s operations in Zambia are underpinned by the Country Strategy Paper (CSP 2017-2021) extended to 2023.

CSP’s are aligned to Zambia’s National Development Plans.

Meanwhile, Dr. Musokotwane and his delegation on Wednesday also held a bilateral meeting with the Director-General for Africa in the Germany Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Ms.Birgit Picke and her team.

During the meeting, the delegation affirmed Zambia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in various fields of development.

Dr. Musokotwane briefed the German team on the policy choices made by the Zambian Government to aid stabilization of the economy, creation of jobs for citizens, reinvigoration of private sector competitiveness, and creation of an enabling atmosphere for private sector investment in infrastructure development through Pubic Private Partnerships.

She reiterated the commitment of her country to “continue working with Zambia and helping the country to revive and sustain a robust economy.”