Defending champions Zambia have been paired in Group B against Malawi, Seychelles and Comoros at the 2023 COSAFA Cup to held in the South African coastal city of Durban from July 5-16.

12 teams have been split into three groups with the three pool winners and the best runner-up qualifying to the semifinals.

Hosts South Africa will face Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana while Group C has Mozambique, Angola, Mauritius and Lesotho.

Group matches will be played from July 5-12, with the semifinals on July 14 and the final two days later.

Meanwhile, COSAFA has said HOLLYWOODBETS will bankroll the COSAFA Cup.