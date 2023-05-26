Forest Rangers and FC Muza have declared themselves ready for Saturday’s 2023 ABSA Cup final set for Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Forest and Muza are eyeing their first ABSA Cup trophy.

At a pre-match media briefing in Lusaka today, Forest coach Ian Bakala said the Ndola side is hungry for victory against Muza.

He predicted a good game against Muza.

“Players are looking sharp and they have got hunger for this cup,” Bakala said.

Muza vice coach Cosmas Mujika said the Mazabuka club will depend on their giant killing formula as they battle Forest in the ABSA Cup final.

“It is a final, it is for anyone. The ones who will apply themselves very well on the pitch will get it,” Mujika said.

“My team is ready, the morale is good in camp. We have done our homework. I think we are winning it.”

Muza and Forest are fighting for the top prize valued at K700,000.