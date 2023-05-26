Mukuka is thrilled to announce the release of her EP called Aftermath, which will be available on digital platforms on the 26th May 2023.

This EP comprises upbeat & slow tempo tracks. Aftermath plays as an expression of some of the various but common phases of withdrawal one goes through subsequent to a fallout with one’s significant other. In her vulnerability, Mukuka utilises both her and others’ intimacies to communicate a world of emotion that is so often neglected. “It’s more about the acknowledgment and relatability of emotion – a ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ moment,” she says.

With tracks like ‘I Need U’ and ‘Hot Flushed’, the listener is introduced to the desires and longing that often linger around slightly or a while after separation. Here we’re exposed to the reluctance to accept and release or be released.

Secret then acts as a form of redirection for one who forgets oneself. A reminiscent heart recollects itself and presents an ultimatum to negotiate the resolution to the aftermath. In Keep Up, we reach the reluctant acceptance of events. Using spoken word, Mukuka acknowledges the presence of a “precious” feeling that must be left to subside.

Finally, symbolising a new chapter in the story and in her music & life, Mukuka introduces a genre different from her usual RnB style. ‘Moneyfestation’ blends two of her favourite genres, Afrobeats & Amapiano, creating a more uplifting atmosphere to close the EP. Here she uses the track as an affirmation, focusing on her aspirations and dreams for her musical journey.“Overall I hope the EP allows people to acknowledge, process, and embrace these raw emotions & shared experiences. I think they keep us humane.”