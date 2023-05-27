Acting Minister of Health Mulambo Haimbe has said the status of essential medicines and medical supplies is at 42.2% for public health supply countrywide.

During a media briefing on the status of essential medicines and medical supplies in Lusaka on Friday, Mr. Haimbe said the Government through the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has made headway in securing adequate essential health commodities.

He said this week Zambia received 50 Health Center Kits as first batch from the 42,000 Kits procured from Mission Pharma from India.

“Currently, the status of essential medicines and medical supplies is at 42.2%. The Government through the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) the institution mandated to procure, store and distribute medicines and medical supplies for all public health facilities in the Zambia has made tremendous headway in securing adequate essential health commodities aimed at ensuring easy and equitable access to quality healthcare services.On Monday 23rd May 2023 we witnessed the symbolic arrival of 50 Health Center Kits in the country, airlifted to set the pace for the arrival of the first batch from the 42,000 Kits procured from Mission Pharma from India. ZAMMSA is expected to receive 7000 kits June 2023-month end. Thereafter, the country will continue to receive 7000 kits every Two (2) months until all the 42,000 are received,” Mr. Haimbe said.

He said ZAMMSA has started procurements through the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) of Egypt and the Untied Nations Agencies like United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to address the stock imbalances in the medicines and medical supplies in the country.

“ZAMMSA has put all required logistics in place to distribute these Health Centre Kits in a record time of two weeks across the country to addressed the current gaps in the supply chain of medicines and medical supplies in the health centres offering primary healthcare to our people.Health Center Kits are the backbone of the Public Health Supply Chain System and a game changer in our quest to improve the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies in our health facilities.A health center kit consists of 58 different products ranging from essential medicines such as various antibiotics, pain medication , antifungals to gloves to mention better a few. The broad range of products will ensure the treatment of about 80-90% of cases at primary health care such as diarrhoea in children, pneumonia, manage uncomplicated deliveries. Each Health centre kit has the capacity to treat over 900 patients and securing the kits will stabilize the drug situation in the country as primary health care accounts for 96% of public Health Facilities in Zambia,” Mr. Haimbe said.

He continued:”Further, ZAMMSA has initiated bulk procurements with short lead times through the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) of Egypt and the Untied Nations Agencies like United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to address the stock imbalances in the medicines and medical supplies in the country. Through UNICEF the procurement is valued at $13.8 million, while the Nations Development Programme (UNDP) procurement is valued at $9.4 million to secure the reproductive health commodities, we are working with UNFPA to procure commodities valued at $2 million. The awarding of the procurement contracts to these agents will lead to shorter delivery lead times and not allow for supply chain disruptions.”

Mr. Haimbe said the Ministry of Health is seeking to improve the procurement cycle, including reviewing the Public Procurement Act 2020.

“ZAMMSA has also awarded contracts for Anesthetics medicines, Cancer Medicines, Dental Commodities, Orthopedic Trauma and Maxillofacial commodities to last over a year once delivered.Furthermore ZAMMSA has awarded running framework contracts to Local Manufactures of essential medicines this has led to increased manufacturing capacity which has since improved delivery of essential medicines from the Local Supplies. The government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to improve the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies by the end of second quarter 2023.”

“In the third quarter the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 70% stock availability will be achieved as the country will experience an improvement in the supply of essential health commodities. Ministry of Health is actively working with ZAMMSA to ensure commodity security for the public health supply chain. And I would like to assure the public that the country is well positioned to address the current stock imbalances in our public health facilities.Once the Health Center Kits and the bulk procurements come in, there will be significant improvement in commodity availability in our health facilities.My ministry is working round the clock to unlock all rigidities in the procurement cycle, including reviewing the Public Procurement Act 2020, to ensure it is aligned to support the specialized nature of medicines and medical suppliers for a health sector,” Mr. Haimbe concluded.