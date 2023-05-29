GOVERNMENT says it has prioritised enhancing access to quality healthcare through different measures.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo cited the massive recruitment of health personnel last year and the construction of healthcare facilities through the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as one of the measures.

Speaking during the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Eagles Ladies Club Fundraising event in Lusaka, Ms. Masebo who was represented by her counterpart for Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba said Government is working on streamlining the drug supply chain to ensure health facilities are fully stocked with adequate medicines.

ZANIS reports that the Minister commended Eagles Ladies Club for the initiative of constructing Tom Fara Hospital at ZNS Mpika Milling plant of which a total of K27 million is required for the project.

She added that the project is in line with Government’s resolve of providing universal access to health for all Zambians.

And Eagles Ladies Club Patron Angela Solochi stated that the hospital once complete will cater for a catchment area of about 20,000 people.

Mrs. Solochi appealed to Government to help lobby from different stakeholders to contribute resources towards the construction of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Eagles Ladies Club National Coordinator Col. Mable Haminwe thanked cooperating partners for their support in ensuring the project which started in April last year is complete.