Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has warned that people ignoring messages from Priests are doing it at their own peril.
Archbishop Banda said Priests speak from an informed perspective because they live with the people and understand their needs.
In his sermon during the Archdiocese of Lusaka Annual Youth Pilgrimage at the Marian Shrine in Lusaka on Saturday, Archbishop Banda said Priests are not jokers.
The Lusaka Archbishop said he will defend all priests in the Archdiocese of Lusaka in particular and in the world in the general.
Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest Fr. Anthony Salangeta is under fire from UPND Government officials and party supporters for speaking against the use of graphs to explain Zambia’s economy by President Hakainde Hichilema.
In his sermon last week on Sunday, Fr. Salangeta said people on the ground are more interested in issues that directly affect them such as nshima as opposed to rhetoric by politicians.
During the recent press conference in Lusaka, President Hichilema used a graph to show growth trends in real Gross Domestic Product from 1973 to 2023.
“As I close my dear young people, I wish to state and defend all priests in the Archdiocese of Lusaka in particular and in the world in the general. A priest is not a joker for heaven sake. A priest is not a joker for heaven sake. A priest is a shepherd of God’s people as he lives among his sheep. He knows his sheep as well as their needs and when he speaks he speaks from an informed perspective. If you ignore his message, you ignore it at your own peril. A joker is a comedian, who performs for amusement and at a fee and when it is done he is paid and he goes off his way. I ask the people of God to judge, who is a true joker, a priest?” Archbishop Banda said.
Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri, Minister of Green Economy Collins Nzovu and Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo have all issued media statements against Fr. Salangeta’s sermon.
Meanwhile, earlier in his Saturday sermon, Archbishop Banda reminded young people not be intimidated by anyone for doing what is right and correct.
The Senior Clergy said the truth can sustain youths even in tough times.
Archbishop Banda said young people should protect one another especially the vulnerable, the neglected and the distressed.
“Dear young people cultivate a deep and personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. Cultivate love for the Word of God. St. Jerome was right when he said:’ignorance of the scripture, ignorance of the Word of God is ignorance of God. Cultivate the love for the Word of God,’ cultivate a deep and personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. My dear young people do not be intimidated by anyone for doing what is right, what is correct. Let the truth of Christ that bears with and sustains us leads all the way. My dear young people especially the protection of one another, the vulnerable, the neglected, the distressed,” he preached.
“Be faithful, the faith that was preached to you, be faithful to our Lord Jesus Christ even when the situation becomes difficult be it in sickness, be it in death or even in delusion. My dear young people, be ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, be resolved to do good that does not lay itself be discount even the love of gratitude to those that receive your goodness. It is my prayer for each one of you that God may let each one of you be instruments of peace in the right step of hatred and vengeance. That God makes you instruments of tolerance in a culture of hypocrisy,” Archbishop Banda said.
A priest who criticizes government is a darling hero to those in opposition, but once they form government , they don’t want that same criticism which enabled them to win that election.
Iwe Congolese………
Do you sleep on LT ??
Posting rubbish 24/7………
Zimbabwean… I was going to ask you the same question…. what else do you do in your life apart from having unnatural carnal action and defending s.hi.t?
Bishop Tantameni, he nolonger has free money for hooking slay queens!! Bitterness. Ukose.
Some Priests in zambia are treading a dangerous line because of PF brown envelopes……….
What we have now is the PFs only platform to speard their devisive politics remains the church……….
Ordinary citizens have no time for them…….
#Spaka… they weren’t divisive when Archbishop Mpundu was verbally attacking Edgar Lungu? The Catholic Church doesn’t stop its priests from engaging in sociopolitical issues. If you think you can bring them down, you will just end up being bruised like a dog that has pinched a piece of meat from a boiling pot.
The wise say listen to your elders and preachers for a longer life and success in your dealings. Disrespecting elders shortens your life. Hh is cursing himself. Tuza sheeka
These church people now feel much empowered to be champions of everything. They are making it difficult for some people to belong to these churches where you never know if the priest will upset you while in church. I have been catholic since my school days (taught by Jesuits) since 1968. I never experienced divisive preaching till nowadays. I wonder why!