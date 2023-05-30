The Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, is scheduled to arrive in Zambia on May 31, 2023, for a two-day visit. This visit, according to a media statement released by British High Commission Communication Specialist Jonathan Siame, aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the judicial systems of the United Kingdom (UK) and Zambia.

Mr. Siame emphasized that the visit holds significance not only for the bilateral ties between the two countries but also for the Commonwealth as a whole. The Lord Chief Justice’s agenda includes discussions on a wide range of important regional and local legal issues, with a particular focus on training in the rule of law for members of the judiciary.

British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, expressed his delight at the visit, stating that it reflects the deepening partnership between Zambia and the United Kingdom. He highlighted the recent events, such as President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the UK for the Coronation of King Charles III and UK Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell’s visit to Lusaka, which further strengthened the relationship between the two countries. Woolley emphasized that the Chief Justice’s visit would not only reinforce the existing strong ties but also pave the way for future collaborations.

During his visit, Lord Burnett will meet with the Minister of Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, a District Child Justice Committee, the Law Association of Zambia, and representatives from civil society. These meetings will primarily focus on strengthening the rule of law and advancing areas of mutual interest, such as the Zambian Judicial College, which has received support from the Judicial Office of England.

In addition to Zambia, Lord Burnett will also visit Kenya and Malawi during his time in Africa. This demonstrates the importance placed on engaging with multiple nations in the region to foster cooperation and exchange on legal matters.

The Chief Justice’s visit to Zambia signifies the commitment of the United Kingdom to promote the rule of law and support the development of the Zambian judiciary. It underscores the shared values and common objectives between the UK and Zambia, as well as the broader Commonwealth community.