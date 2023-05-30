The 2023 Copperbelt Netball Association League has kicked off with defending champions Kamfinsa Blue Eagles failing to play their week one match.

Kamfinsa last season overcame stiff competition from their closest rivals Chiwenzi to claim the Kopala Netball League title.

Association Media officer Josephine Kangwane said Kamfinsa did not participate in the week one games because they have not yet registered for the 2023 season.

“Kamfinsa did not play their Week 1 game because they are not yet affiliated to Copperbelt Netball Association,” Kangwane told Radio Icengelo Sports.

Meanwhile, Chiwenzi started the new season with a 50-11 loss to Community Queens.

In other games played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Kansanshi beat Kitwe Rifles 24-14 as Kopala Queens lost 39-46 to Ndola Stars.

In Men’s Netball, Kitwe Rifles beat Ndola Stars 23-13.