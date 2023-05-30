President Hakainde Hichilema has launched the National Decentralization Policy and commissioned the Zambia Devolution Support Program (ZDSP), signaling the government’s commitment to bringing government services closer to the people and promoting accountability and transparency among local authorities.

During the launch and commissioning of these two programs in Chongwe, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of decentralization in improving service delivery. He highlighted that his administration has been proactive in expediting the decentralization policy, as evidenced by the progress made within a short period since taking office.

President Hichilema further highlighted the positive changes brought about by the decentralization efforts. He noted that resources are now disbursed on the same day across all constituencies, a significant improvement compared to the previous system. He also emphasized the potential of empowerment funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to create numerous job opportunities if properly supported.

Gary Nkombo, the Minister of Local Government, expressed his belief that the decentralization policy would strengthen the accountability of local authorities and enhance their capacity. The Zambia Devolution Support Program, financed by the World Bank, consists of two support lines totaling approximately $210 million.

Anne Wagner-Mitchel, the German Ambassador to Zambia, speaking on behalf of cooperating partners, emphasized that effective implementation of the policy change could trigger robust economic development and improve the lives of citizens.

Sheal Mulyata, the Lusaka Province Minister, affirmed that provinces and districts are ready for decentralization, showing support for President Hichilema’s campaign promises and efforts to fulfill them.

The launch of the National Decentralization Policy and the commissioning of the Zambia Devolution Support Program mark significant steps towards empowering local authorities, enhancing service delivery, and promoting transparency and accountability within Zambia’s governance framework.