Proflight Zambia, the leading airline in Zambia, is celebrating the arrival of its first 126-seat Boeing 737-500, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional air travel experiences.

The introduction of the Boeing 737 represents a major advancement for Proflight, enhancing its ability to cater to its expanding customer base with increased comfort, reliability, and efficiency. The aircraft has six abreast seating and large overhead baggage stowage that will offer a superior journey to passengers with an improved level of comfort.

The Boeing 737 will be the third Jet added to Proflight’s fleet since emerging from the COVID pandemic in 2022. Proflight’s fleet with the addition of the Boeing 737 will now consist of eight aircraft: including three 50-seater Bombardier CRJ-100/200 jets, three 29-seater Jetstream 41 aircraft, and one 18-seater Jetstream 32 aircraft.

Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Director of Flight Operations, expressed his excitement about the arrival of the Boeing 737, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome the Boeing 737 aircraft to our esteemed fleet. This momentous occasion represents a significant milestone for Proflight Zambia, further emphasizing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our cherished customers. The advanced features of the Boeing 737 will enable us to offer an even more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.”

Proflight Zambia remains dedicated to continuously enhancing its services and expanding its network to meet the growing demands of its valued customers. The addition of the Boeing 737 to its fleet demonstrates the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class travel experiences while contributing to the development of Zambia’s aviation industry and efficient regional transport.

The airline eagerly anticipates the numerous opportunities and growth that this aircraft will bring, firmly believing that it will strengthen its position as the preferred regional carrier. Although the new Boeing 737 arrived ahead of schedule, it is expected to commence operations and make its inaugural flight in a few days, pending regulatory approvals.

As Proflight Zambia ushers in this new era with the arrival of its first Boeing 737, the airline remains committed to its core values of safety, reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Travelers can look forward to enhanced air travel experiences and a continued dedication to excellence from the airline.