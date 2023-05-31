The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with the church while respecting its autonomy. Reverend William Njombo, Chairperson for the Religious Affairs committee, affirmed the party’s stance during a live radio interview this morning.

According to Rev. Njombo, the church has played a vital role in promoting development in Zambia, evident through its investments in education, healthcare, and various social sectors. He emphasized that besides spreading the message of salvation, the church also has a responsibility to contribute to the country’s social and economic growth.

The UPND’s manifesto is built on the foundation of collaboration with religious groups to spearhead national development and improve the livelihoods of the people. Rev. Njombo stated, “Both the church and the government serve the same people, and our President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the church to support the development process by engaging in activities that fulfill the aspirations of the people.”

In his appeal, Rev. Njombo urged the church to refrain from using hate speech and instead foster rational and respectful dialogue with the government. He highlighted the importance of religious leaders as ambassadors of social and political justice, promoting peace, love, and reconciliation in the nation.

“My humble appeal is for us to set aside our differences and engage in building our nation, Zambia,” added Rev. Njombo, emphasizing the need for unity and collaboration between the church and the government.

The UPND’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the church aligns with their vision of inclusive development and fostering a society that thrives on cooperation and shared goals. The party acknowledges the significant contributions of the church and seeks to leverage this partnership to create a better future for all Zambians.

As the UPND continues its tenure in power, the collaborative efforts between the government and the church are expected to strengthen, resulting in more significant strides in the areas of education, healthcare, and social welfare. With a shared vision for a prosperous Zambia, the UPND and the church are poised to work together to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the Zambian people.