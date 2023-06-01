Preparations for the 2024 National Budget has hit top gear with the Ministry of Finance and National Planning holding budget plan stakeholders’ consultative meetings in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces.

The two separate meetings attracted private sector representatives, civil society organisations, Government officials and

members of the press.

On the Copperbelt, the 2024 National budget and the 2024 – 2026 medium term expenditure framework consultative meeting took place in Ndola and featured Ministry of Finance economist from the budget office Davis Mtonga.

In his keynote speech at the Lusaka meeting, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government was committed to broad-based consultations when coming up with the nation.

Dr. Musokotwane said the aspirations of the government can not be achieved without the strategic role that the private sector plays in the economy.

He said the Government is seeking to accelerating achievement of macroeconomic stability and restoring fiscal and debt sustainability in order to stimulate inclusive growth and prosperity.

“Thank you for joining us at this important consultative meeting. As part of government commitment to broad-based consultations, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning has invited state and non-state actors to Participate in the formulation and implementation of the 2024 National budget and the 2024 –2026 medium term budget plan. Ladies and gentlemen, government remains committed to Accelerating achievement of macroeconomic stability and restoring fiscal and debt sustainability in order to stimulate inclusive growth and prosperity. In this regard, i wish to

Assure you that the government will continue to focus on Strategic interventions anchored on the four (4) pillars of the 8th national development plan, that is, economic transformation and job creation, human and social development, environment, and sustainability and good governance,” Dr. Musokotwane said.

He said Government’s assurance of maintaining a conducive business environment will be pivotal to sustaining a thriving private sector led economy.

“It is obvious that aspirations of the government can not be achieved without the strategic role that the private sector plays in our economy. Therefore, to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth for increased economic opportunities, Government’s assurance of maintaining a conducive business environment will be pivotal to sustaining a thriving private sector led economy.As emphasized by the republican president, the government is

Working on addressing the bottlenecks that are a hindrance to the growth of the economy and our reconstruction endeavours. Particular focus will placed on enhancing value chains and fostering competitive investments.Therefore, I call upon all of you, as partners of development, to propose measures that will grow all sectors of our economy and improve the welfare of the people,” Dr. Musokotwane said.

“In the upcoming fiscal year and subsequent medium term, we will continue to focus on implementing policies and programs that must deliver economic growth and development. As a country we cannot continue talking about our potential as a nation but rather, we need to work on actualising the potential of our country. We can only achieve this by working together.Let me take this opportunity to sincerely thank our sponsors, Giz, through the good financial governance program, for sponsoring this consultative platform. I also appreciate your valuable technical backstopping for this process. Equally, i would like to thank all the other stakeholders, the private sector representatives, civil society organisations, Women groups, youth associations, individuals and the general public for your valuable inputs that assist Government in the implementation of inclusive programs.This being a consultative meeting, I urge you all to be open minded and to contribute to the discussions effectively. It is now my honour and privilege to declare this national budget consultative meeting, for lusaka province, officially open,” Dr. Musokotwane said.