In response to concerns raised by the Non-Governmental Gender Organisation’s Coordinating Council (NGOCC), State House Chief Communication Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, clarified the security protocol regarding women carrying handbags during state functions. Hamasaka’s statement aimed to address the issue and provide necessary clarifications on the matter.

With all due respect to NGOCC, Hamasaka emphasized that no woman has ever been prevented from entering State House solely due to carrying a handbag. He further stated that there have been no additional security measures implemented at State House under the current administration. In fact, Hamasaka suggested that the security rules have been relaxed compared to previous practices.

Hamasaka shed light on the procedures followed at the entrance of State House, explaining that they involve routine screening of items, including handbags, similar to security protocols observed in other restricted areas like airports. The purpose of this screening is to ensure the safety and security of all individuals present within State House. If the scanning machines detect an item that may be deemed suspicious, the person carrying the bag is respectfully asked to step aside for a physical inspection, which is conducted in their presence.

In such cases, Hamasaka assured that female security personnel assist women, while male personnel assist men, to uphold privacy and ensure comfort during the inspection process. However, he emphasized that citizens who decline to have their bags screened, whether handbags or briefcases, forfeit their right to enter State House.

The purpose of these security measures, according to Hamasaka, is to maintain a safe and secure environment within State House, without targeting or singling out any specific group. The security protocols are designed to be consistent and applicable to all individuals entering the premises.

NGOCC recently voiced its concerns over incidents where women were barred from accessing State House during a commemorative event due to the lack of storage facilities for their handbags. NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinkamba argued that this restriction infringed upon the rights of women and the girl child.

The organization expressed that handbags are an essential part of a woman’s attire, representing their right to self-expression and privacy. Additionally, Sinkamba highlighted that handbags often contain items necessary for personal hygiene, which are crucial for women based on their biological makeup.

As the dialogue between NGOCC and State House unfolds, it raises broader discussions about gender equality and the need for inclusive practices within public institutions. The focus is on finding a balance between ensuring security and accommodating the rights and needs of all individuals, regardless of gender.