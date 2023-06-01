MINISTER of Local Government and Urban Development Garry Nkombo has given a seven days ultimatum to vendors selling alcohol in markets and bus stops or risk being prosecuted as doing so is in contravention of the market and bus stations Act.

In a joint statement by his ministry, CSOs, the church and other stakeholders on the illegal selling of alcohol on the streets, Mr. Nkombo said the illegal selling of alcohol is a challenge that is common and universal across all sections of society, the church, civil society political parties and government.

“I have directed all Local authorities to take immediate action in enforcing the provisions of liquor licensing Act within their jurisdictions.

Local authorities are responsible for ensuring compliance of all licensed vendors with the statures and any violations should be met with appropriate consequences”, the Minister said.

He also said that it is imperative that all illegal vendors of alcohol bring an immediate cessation to their activities and cease any covert supplies, adding that government has put in place various pieces of legislations which include among others Liquor licensing Act No. 20 of 2011, Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019 and Public Health Act Chapter 295 of the laws of Zambia.

He said these laws provide among others for the establishment of a licensing system to control the sale of alcohol, the conditions and requirements for obtaining licenses and outline penalties for non-compliance.

The country has seen an increase in the number of outlets selling alcohol especially under age at market and bus stations in contravention of the Act giving rise to a number of delinquent youths.