The Zambia Rugby Union has warned players, club officials and match officials against indiscipline.

ZRU this week received two separate disciplinary complaints’ alleging abuse of match officials during the matches between Mufulira and KPF and another between Green Eagles and Red Arrows.

The accused are Mulimbika Mwale, Chabu and coach Lawrence Njovu of KPF against referee Richard Chipanda and in the second incident Steven Mwansa of Green Eagles against referee Isaac Mulula.

ZRU Vice President Jeremiah Manda said the union has launched investigations into allegations of match officials abuse and will ensure that all individuals involved in disciplinary cases are given a fair hearing.

Manda said ZRU will not tolerate indiscipline of any kind and is dedicated to improving the standards of rugby and fair play.

The union has provisionally suspended the accused.

“The ZRU has since launched investigations on the complaints of the alleged abuse of match officials and will ensure that all individuals involved in disciplinary cases are given a fair hearing and the disciplinary action be taken with the stipulated time of 14 days from the date the complaint was lodged and, in the meantime, suspended the affected from rugby activities to pave way to the due process of the disciplinary procedure,” Manda said.

“The ZRU wishes to send a strong message that it will not tolerate indiscipline of any kind either from players, club officials or match officials and is dedicated to improving the standards of rugby and fair play,” he said.