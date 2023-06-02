The United Nations (UN) has praised Zambia for it’s superb commitment to peace and security issues in the world.

UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix said Zambia has contributed a lot to peacekeeping missions in the world.

Mr. Lacroix said the UN considers Zambia as a valued and trusted partner to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.

In his speech when visiting the Dag Hammarskjold memorial site in Ndola, Mr. Lacroix said there was a need for nations more than ever to be guided by values and principles that help to preserve peace.

Mr. Lacroix has been touring Zambia to appreciate the country’s capability in supporting Peace Operations.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, Defence Force Chiefs and civic leaders attended the events in Ndola.

Meanwhile,Mr. Lacroix said Zambia has done well to preserve the plane crush site with dignity.

Hammarskjold, the late UN Secretary General died in plane accident in Ndola on 18th September 1961 as he tried to broker peace in Congo.

He said the UN was grateful to Zambia for having preserved the memory of Dag Hammarskjold in a dignified manner.

“We are extremely grateful to Zambia for having preserved the memory of Dag Hammarskjold in such a dignified manner until these days. It means a lot to the United Nations and it also means a lot I believe to humanity because by honouring the memory of Dag Hammarskjold we are paying tribute to the values, to the ideals that this incredibly inspiring leader carried with him and let us be inspired by these values and principles. Today we have a world that is challenged in many different way but definitely peace and security are challenged including in regions that are not so far from this beautiful and peaceful country of Zambia and therefore we need more than ever to be guided by those values and principles that are inspired by Dag Hammarskjold,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to Zambia note only for keeping the memory of this remarkable man but also for Zambia’s commitment to peace and security indeed to the very ideals and values of shown by Dag Hammarskjold. Zambia is a trusted partner to the UN, it is committed nation to peace and security. It is a valued and trusted partner to UN peacekeeping and I believe therefore that is is befitting that this impressive and moving memory is in the territory of this beautiful country Zambia. So again many thanks for being here, for gathering this wonderful group of civilian and military leaders. I salute the troops that are with us here. Again let us be inspired by the values, the principles, the ideals of Dag Hammarskjold today and tomorrow.Thank you very much,” he said.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said the Government was pleased with the visit by the UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations.