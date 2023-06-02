Zambia Police has jointly charged and arrested Dr. Kingsley Chanda, the former Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), and Mr. Callistus Kaoma, the former Director of Administration at the ZRA. The duo have been slapped with a total of 44 charges related to wilful failure to comply with laws, abuse of authority, and violations of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2012.

According to the police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, Dr. Kingsley Chanda and Mr. Callistus Kaoma were charged with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with any law or applicable procedure or guidelines, as stipulated under Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act. In addition, they were jointly charged with 22 counts of abuse of authority of office, as specified under Section 21(1)(a) read with Section 41 of the same Act.

The charges are linked to their alleged involvement in the disposal of 22 used Zambia Revenue Motor Vehicles between January 2017 and December 2020. It is claimed that Dr. Kingsley Chanda and Mr. Callistus Kaoma acted in concert, wilfully failing to comply with relevant laws, procedures, and guidelines while also abusing their authority of office.

Following their arrest, the two individuals were released on police bond, and their court appearance is expected in the near future. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development but did not disclose further details regarding the reasons for Dr. Kingsley Chanda’s initial detention.