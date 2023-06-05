GOVERNMENT says over 300,000 title deeds have so far been processed using the newly installed Zambia Integrated Land Administration System (ZILAS).
Speaking during a Press briefing, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima said the system recorded over one million accounts where 300,000 title deeds were processed.
Elijah Muchima said 200,000 records had issues to do with Invitation to Treat (ITT) adding that the other 500,000 records required verification such as missing National Registration Card (NRC) and contact numbers.
Mr. Muchima stated that on May 17, 2023, the Ministry moved from the old Zambia Integrated Land Management Information System (ZILMIS) to the new one to help address the many challenges surrounding the ministry’s operations.
He observed that the old system was so porous such that issues to do with corruption were the order of the day.
“Members of the press, I must tell you that the old system was so porous that it was full of corruption. People used to log in and change title deeds anyhow and this caused a lot of confusion and land wrangles,” said Mr. Muchima.
He stated that corruption was at the centre stage where a charge of K70 for a particular service was being manipulated to K5000 or K7000, a situation he described as unfortunate.
Mr. Muchima expressed optimism that the system will be controlled as efforts are being made by Smart Zambia to ensure a corrupt free operating system.
He said the system is accessible everyday and will help reduce the timespent by people to receive their title deeds.
The Minister also dispelled social media reports that the new system had crashed but explained that for the past three weeks there was a deliberate shut down of the system.
