Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’Membe has reiterated his party’s view on the lasting solutions to Zambia’s economic difficulties, highlighting the need for a shift away from relying on the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a statement released yesterday, Dr M’Membe outlined a comprehensive plan that focuses on key sectors such as mining, agriculture, the arts, and social investment.

Dr M’Membe emphasized that the solution to Zambia’s economic woes does not lie in seeking assistance from the IMF. He stated, “The IMF has been a recurring option for the government, but it has failed to address the root causes of our economic difficulties. It is time we explore alternative solutions that prioritize our own resources and industries.”

Regarding the mining sector, Dr M’Membe highlighted the importance of fair revenue collection. He stated, “Our mineral resources are a valuable asset that should benefit our nation. It is crucial to ensure that mining companies contribute their fair share to support secondary industries like manufacturing. This will help create jobs, stimulate local production, and drive economic growth from within.”

Dr M’Membe criticized the current government’s actions in the agricultural sector, particularly the export of maize and the removal of subsidies on farming inputs. He said, “Our farmers deserve better. It is disheartening to witness the export of our staple crop while our own people face food insecurity. We must prioritize agriculture and enhance food security by providing adequate support to farmers.”

Highlighting the neglect of the arts industry, Dr M’Membe expressed concern. He said, “The arts industry is a rich source of cultural expression and economic potential. Unfortunately, those in power today have reduced it to a footnote in a ministry. We must invest in the arts, nurture creativity, and harness its potential for tourism and economic growth.”

Turning to education and health, Dr M’Membe called for increased state investment. He stated, “Education and health are the pillars of a prosperous society. We cannot afford to neglect these critical sectors. We need to go beyond free education up to Grade 12, which was rooted in racist colonial policies. Our vision for education includes free access to university-level education because no country has ever developed solely relying on primary or secondary school graduates.”

Dr M’Membe also emphasized the importance of supporting researchers and scientists at public universities. He said, “We have brilliant scientific minds at our public universities whose talents are going to waste due to the lack of state support. We must provide adequate funding and resources for research activities, enabling them to make valuable discoveries and technological advancements.”

In conclusion, the statement by Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’Membe outlines a comprehensive plan for lasting solutions to Zambia’s economic difficulties. The party’s vision encompasses fair revenue collection from the mining sector, increased support to agriculture, development of the arts industry, and enhanced investment in education and health. Dr M’Membe’s proposals provide an alternative perspective to address the challenges facing Zambia’s economy, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the country’s own resources and industries to drive sustainable growth and prosperity.