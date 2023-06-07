Eighteen Structures have been demolished in Namalombwe ward of Chilanga district in Lusaka Province, following a court order given to ZAMASTONE mining company Limited to take possession of its land encroached by squatters.

Some of the affected structures were on window level with three completed and only one was spared because the caretaker had requested for a day in which to remove his possessions.

In a telephone interview, ZAMASTONE mining company limited, Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer Chimuka Hamachila, explained that some time back cadres from a named party sold the land in question without the consent of the company.

Mr Hamachila said in 2022 the company won the court case in which it sued over thirty squatters on its property and a court order was issued for the squatters to vacate the area.

He said the company tried to offer an amicable solution by giving the squatters an alternative piece of land at a discounted price for them to shift and build their structures but none showed any interest.

Mr Hamachila said, the company earlier this year engaged the sheriff’s department and followed all procedures and even issued notices for the squatters to vacate the piece of land in question as the company wants to start mining activities on the piece of land”.

Area Councilor Bright Sinazongwe confirmed the development saying 18 structures were demolished and that only three houses were occupied and the rest were incomplete buildings.

Mr Sinazongwe advised citizens that want to buy land to ensure that they follow the proper procedures.

He confirmed that the company issued vacation notices but the majority of owners of the illegal structures live in other areas such Ng’ombe township, State Lodge in Lusaka and Kafue among others.

“This system that used to be there of people going into private properties and beating up people to get their property and sale to unsuspecting victims is long gone as the new dawn government wants to see the rule of law applied in land acquisition,’’ explained Mr Sinazongwe.