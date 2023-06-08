Government says it is strategically considering engaging all its three wings of the Ministry of Defense into production especially during the time when there is peace in the country.

Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lufuma says there is need for the Zambia National Service (ZNS), Zambia Army and Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to be fully engaged and be the leaders in production in the country to enhance development.

Mr. Lufuma who is on a familiarization tour of general operations of the defense forces and checking on the welfare of men and women in uniform in Western Province, said this when he paid a courtesy call on Provincial Permanent Secretary, Simomo Akapelwa in Mongu.

Mr. Lufuma observed that the military is already well organised and that apart from ZNS which is engaged in agriculture, there was need for all the defense wings to also venture into manufacturing, tourism and transportation, among others, so as to emulate countries like Egypt and Rwanda that are performing well.

‘’As defense forces, we can only succeed in production through serious orientation and bringing on board everyone from top command to the least person,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Akapelwa praised the Ministry of Defense for establishing an army post in Shangombo District that restored confidence to the government due to a debate on a border line between people of Angola and Zambia.

‘’I also applaud the Ministry of Defense for quickly moving in when asked to provide road and air transport in delivering relief food, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) stocks and in national exercises such as census and elections,’’ Mr. Akapelwa said.

He also said engaging defense forces in production was a good idea and this required training a lot of personnel in engineering.