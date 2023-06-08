Antonio Mwanza, the former Media Director of the Patriotic Front (PF), has resigned from the party, citing the lack of willingness by the party’s leadership to hold an elective general conference following their loss of power in 2021. In a press conference held in Lusaka, Mr. Mwanza alleged the existence of a clique within the PF central committee that opposes the idea of a general conference and has taken control of the party’s operations.
According to Mr. Mwanza, there is no valid excuse for not conducting the general conference, and he believes that the reasons being given are false and motivated by the hidden agenda of a select few who are against holding the conference. His resignation raises concerns about the democratic processes within the PF and suggests a division within the party’s leadership.
In response to Mr. Mwanza’s resignation, Raphael Nakacinda, the PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, requested time to study the resignation letter and the reasons behind it. While Mr. Nakacinda stated that the party remains united and democratic, he acknowledged Mr. Mwanza’s departure and assured that the matters raised would be addressed or responded to at a later stage if necessary.
The PF, in an official statement released by Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, a member of the Central Committee and Deputy Chairperson for Information and Publicity, acknowledged Mr. Mwanza’s resignation from both his position as Media Director and the party itself. The statement regards Mr. Mwanza’s concerns and reasons as his personal opinion and suggests that they will be dealt with or responded to if deemed necessary in the future. The PF thanked Mr. Mwanza for his dedication, sacrifice, and commitment while working with the party and its leadership, and wished him success in his future endeavors and political pursuits.
Mr. Mwanza’s resignation and his allegations of a lack of democracy within the PF raise questions about the internal dynamics and decision-making processes of the party. As the former ruling party, the PF plays a significant role in Zambian politics, and any internal divisions or controversies within the party have broader implications for the country’s political landscape.
The decision of whether or not to hold an elective general conference is a crucial one, as it determines the party’s direction and allows for the participation of party members in shaping its future. Without a clear and transparent process for selecting leadership, there is a risk of power being concentrated in the hands of a select few, potentially undermining the principles of democracy and accountability.
